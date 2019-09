VIDEO: 'डांस इंडिया डांस 7' के फिनाले में जमकर हुई मस्ती, अनरियल क्रू ने जीता खिताब

@priyankachopra as 'Kashi Bai' and Bebo as 'Poo'! What an interesting combo to see tonight? You can't miss the last session of 'Kafi Kuch with Karan' tonight at 8:30 PM on #DIDGrandFinale. #DanceIndiaDance #BattleOfTheChampions #DanceKaJungistaan #KareenaKapoorKhan @boscomartis @raftaarmusic @karanwahi #ZeeTVME

A post shared by Zee TV ME (@zeetvme) on Sep 29, 2019 at 5:32am PDT