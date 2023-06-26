Famous Singer: फेमस सिंगर भक्ति में हुए लीन! स्वामी प्रेमानंद की शरण पहुंचे; वाणी सुनकर बोले- महापुरुष दुनिया को...
B Praak Video: फेमस पंजाबी सिंगर बी प्राक कुछ दिनों पहले पत्नी के साथ स्वामी प्रेमानंद की शरण पहुंचे थे. बी प्राक ने स्वामी प्रेमानंद के सामने घुटनों पर बैठकर उनकी वाणी भी सुनी. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 06:05 PM IST

B Praak Visit Swani Premanand: मन भरया, तेरी मिट्टी, क्या लोगे तुम, रांझा जैसे कई गानों के लिए मशहूर सिंगर बी प्राक (B Praak) एक बार फिर से हेडलाइन्स में आ गए हैं. लेकिन इस बार पंजाबी सिंगर बी प्राक (B Praak Songs) अपने किसी नए गाने को लेकर नहीं बल्कि स्वामी प्रेमानंद (Swami Premanand) की शरण में पहुंचने को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर छाए हुए हैं. जी हां...हाल ही में  बी प्राक (B Praak Wife) पत्नी मीरा बचन के साथ स्वामी प्रेमानंद की शरण में पहुंचे थे. बी प्राक ने स्वामी के दरबार का वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है. 

