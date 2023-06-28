Bollywood Actor: 'सुभाष चंद्र बोस' के बाद अब 'भगत सिंह' बनेंगे ये एक्टर! डिटेल्स आईं सामने
Bollywood Actor: 'सुभाष चंद्र बोस' के बाद अब 'भगत सिंह' बनेंगे ये एक्टर! डिटेल्स आईं सामने

Rajkummar Rao Movies: रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, सुभाष चंद्र बोस की सक्सेस के बाद अब राजकुमार राव भगत सिंह के किरदार में नजर आने वाले हैं. यह प्रोजेक्ट फिलहाल राइटिंग स्टेज पर है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Bollywood Actor: 'सुभाष चंद्र बोस' के बाद अब 'भगत सिंह' बनेंगे ये एक्टर! डिटेल्स आईं सामने

Rajkummar Rao New Project Bhagat Singh: बॉलीवुड एक्टर राजकुमार राव स्त्री 2 (Stree2) की शूटिंग शुरू करने के बाद एक बार फिर से सुर्खियों का हिस्सा बन गए हैं. हाल ही में एक खबर सामने आई है, जिसके अनुसार राजकुमार राव (Rajkummar Rao) जल्द ही भगत सिंह के किरदार में नजर आने वाले हैं. जी हां...साल 2017 में सुभाष चंद्र बोस का किरदार बेहतरीन रूप से निभाने के बाद अब राजकुमार राव भगत सिंह (Bhagat Singh) के किरदार को पर्दे पर उतारने की तैयारियां कर रही हैं. रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो राजकुमार राव अपने नए प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर काफी एक्साइटेड हैं और स्क्रिप्टिंग में खुद भी बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा ले रहे हैं. 

