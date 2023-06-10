Rakul Preet Singh: ढाई मिनट के सीन के लिए इतना बड़ा जोखिम, पानी के अंदर...
Film I Love You: एक्टरों के लिए पानी के अंदर शूटिंग करना कभी आसान नहीं होता है. इसकी सबसे बड़ी वजह यह कि ऐसे सीन में घंटों लग जाते हैं और एक्टर की तबीयत खराब होने का डर रहता है. आने वाली फिल्म आई लव यू में ढाई मिनट के एक अंडर वाटर सीन के लिए रकुल प्रीत सिंह ने बड़ा जोखिम लिया...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 11:29 PM IST

Rakul Preet Singh: ढाई मिनट के सीन के लिए इतना बड़ा जोखिम, पानी के अंदर...

Film I Love You Release Date: बीते कुछ समय से अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ के लिए सुर्खियां बटोरने वाली रकुल प्रीत सिंह इन दिनों अपनी अगली फिल्म के लिए चर्चाएं बटोर रही हैं. उनकी अगली फिल्म आई लव यू को टीजर आ चुका है और दर्शकों में उसे देख कर उत्सुकता पैदा हो गई है. फिल्म एक थ्रिलर है और इसमें मात्र 2 मिनट 30 सेकंड के एक सीन के लिए रकुल प्रीत सिंह ने ऐसा जोखिम लिया, जो अच्छे-अच्छों के होश उड़ा देता है. इस सीन में रकुस को पानी के अंदर रहना थी. इस सीन के लिए रकुल ने इतनी जबर्दस्त तैयारी की, सुनने-जानने वाला हर व्यक्ति हैरान हो रहा है.

