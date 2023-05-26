फिल्मों का सबसे पॉपुलर भूत, कद-काठी देखते ही रामसे ब्रदर्स ने दे डाला था ऑफर; नौकरी छोड़ पकड़ ली थी एक्टिंग की डगर
फिल्मों का सबसे पॉपुलर भूत, कद-काठी देखते ही रामसे ब्रदर्स ने दे डाला था ऑफर; नौकरी छोड़ पकड़ ली थी एक्टिंग की डगर

Popular Ghost of 80s Movies: अनिरुद्ध अग्रवाल ने शुरु में ही करियर के तौर पर एक्टिंग को नही चुना बल्कि वो नौकरी करते थे लेकिन एक्टिंग की खातिर उन्होंने नौकरी भी छोड़ दी थी.

फिल्मों का सबसे पॉपुलर भूत, कद-काठी देखते ही रामसे ब्रदर्स ने दे डाला था ऑफर; नौकरी छोड़ पकड़ ली थी एक्टिंग की डगर

Anirudh Aggarwal: अगर आप 80 और 90 के दशक की पैदाइश हैं और उस दौर की हॉरर फिल्मों की बात की जाए तो एक चेहरा आपके सामने यकीनन आ जाएगा. बड़ा सा मुंह, डरावनी आंखें, नुकीली दांत...रामसे ब्रदर्स (Ramsay Brothers) की हॉरर फिल्मों के यही भूत थे जिसे देखते ही उस दौर के बच्चों की रूह कांप जाती थी. ये थे अनिरुद्ध अग्रवाल (Anirudh Aggarwal) जिन्होंने बंद दरवाजा से लेकर पुराना मंदिर तक ना जाने कितनी ही फिल्मों में भूतिया किरदार निभाए. लेकिन आज वो पूरी तरह स्क्रीन से गायब हैं. 

