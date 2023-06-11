Animal Pre-Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor का धाकड़ अंदाज, एक्शन और ड्रामा का जबरदस्त घोल है 'एनिमल'
topStories1hindi1733186
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Animal Pre-Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor का धाकड़ अंदाज, एक्शन और ड्रामा का जबरदस्त घोल है 'एनिमल'

Animal Pre Teaser Video: रणबीर कपूर की एक्शन ड्रामा फिल्म एनिमल का प्री-टीजर रिलीज कर दिया गया है. फिल्म के पहले टीजर वीडियो में रणबीर कपूर के लुक से लेकर उनके स्टाइल ने फैंस में एक्साइटमेंट का लेवल दोगुना कर दिया है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

Trending Photos

Animal Pre-Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor का धाकड़ अंदाज, एक्शन और ड्रामा का जबरदस्त घोल है 'एनिमल'

Ranbir Kapoor New Movie: बॉलीवुड एक्टर रणबीर कपूर (Ranbir Kapoor) की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म एनिमल का प्री-टीजर वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज कर दिया गया है. प्री-टीजर वीडियो में रणबीर कपूर एकदम हटकर अंदाज में दिखाई दे रहे हैं. हाथ में कुल्हाड़ी लेकर, धोती पहने कत्लेआम मचाते रणबीर कपूर (Ranbir Kapoor Animal) को देख फिल्मी फैंस की एक्साइटमेंट का कोई ठिकाना नहीं बचा है. संदीप रेड्डी वांगा की फिल्म एनिमल का प्री-टीजर वीडियो रिलीज होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर छा गया है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय