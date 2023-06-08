Ranbir Kapoor ने Adipurush के खरीदे 10 हजार टिकट! प्रभास-कृति की फिल्म को कर रहे फुल सपोर्ट
Ranbir Kapoor ने Adipurush के खरीदे 10 हजार टिकट! प्रभास-कृति की फिल्म को कर रहे फुल सपोर्ट

Adipurush Movie: रणबीर कपूर भी प्रभास और कृति सेनन की फिल्म आदिपुरुष को फुल सपोर्ट करते दिख रहे हैं. अब खबर है कि उन्होंने इसकी एडवांस बुकिंग में 10 हजार टिकट खरीद लिए हैं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor ने Adipurush के खरीदे 10 हजार टिकट! प्रभास-कृति की फिल्म को कर रहे फुल सपोर्ट

Adipurush Ranbir Kapoor: प्रभास (Prabhas) और कृति सेनन (Kriti Sanon) की आदिपुरुष को लेकर माहौल खूब बनता दिख रहा है. फिल्म की रिलीज में 8 दिन बाकी हैं और इसकी जमकर एडवांस बुकिंग हो रही है. वहीं अब खबर है कि रणबीर कपूर (Ranbir Kapoor) भी इस फिल्म के सपोर्ट में पूरी तरह उतर आए हैं और उन्होंने 10 हजार टिकट खरीद लिए हैं. ये टिकट वो गरीब बच्चों में बांटेंगे ताकि वो भी भारत की गौरव गाथा को बड़े पर्दे पर देख सकें और इससे परिचित हो सके. 

