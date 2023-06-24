Randeep Hooda बने Sergeant तो Huma Qureshi ने भी दिखाया नया रूप, Tarla के ट्रेलर में खूब चमकीं एक्ट्रेस
New Movies Release: रणदीप हुड्डा (Randeep Hooda) की नई फिल्म सार्जेंट का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है. सस्पेंस और एक्शन ड्रामा फिल्म में एक्टर की परफॉर्मेंस गजब की है. रणदीप की फिल्म के साथ हुमा कुरैशी (Huma Qureshi) की फिल्म तरला का ट्रेलर भी लॉन्च कर दिया गया है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

Randeep Hooda Sergeant and Huma Qureshi Tarla Trailer: बॉलीवुड एक्टर रणदीप हुड्डा (Randeep Hooda) एक बार फिर से कॉप  एक्शन, सस्पेंस ड्रामा फिल्म में नजर आने वाले हैं. वहीं हुमा कुरैशी (Huma Qureshi) की नई फिल्म तरला का ट्रेलर भी सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज कर दिया गया है. तरला फिल्म (Tarla Movie) में हुमा कुरैशी फेमस शेफ तरला दलाल की भूमिका में नजर आने वाली हैं. यह एक बायोपिक फिल्म है, तरला में हुमा कुरैशी ऐसे अवतार में नजर आ रही हैं, जिस कभी नहीं देखा गया है. 

