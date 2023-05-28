Randeep Hooda बने Swatantrya Veer Savarkar! दमदार अंदाज में सामने आया फिल्म टीजर, लुक देख हो जाएंगे इंप्रेस
Randeep Hooda बने Swatantrya Veer Savarkar! दमदार अंदाज में सामने आया फिल्म टीजर, लुक देख हो जाएंगे इंप्रेस

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Movie: रणदीप हुड्डा (Randeep Hooda) की अपकमिंग फिल्म स्वातंत्र्य वीर सावरकर की फिल्म का टीजर रिलीज हो गया है. टीजर में रणदीप हुड्डा की अदाकारी की खूब तारीफें हो रही हैं. 

Randeep Hooda New Film: एक्टर रणदीप हुड्डा (Randeep Hooda) एक दमदार फिल्म लेकर जल्द ही सिनेमाघरों में पहुंचने वाले हैं. रणदीप हुड्डा की नई फिल्म स्वातंत्र्य वीर सावरकर का टीजर सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज कर दिया गया है, स्वातंत्र्य वीर सावरकर में रणदीप हुड्डा (Randeep Hooda Movie) एक्टर और डायरेक्टर दोनों की भूमिका निभा रहे हैं. फिल्म के फर्स्ट लुक के साथ-साथ टीजर वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज कर दिया गया है. स्वातंत्र्य वीर सावरकर की फिलहाल रिलीज डेट सामने नहीं आई है.

