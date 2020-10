मानहानि केस में Richa Chadha को मिला न्याय, शेयर किया कोर्ट का फैसला

WE WON! Satyamev Jayate! Grateful to the Hon. Bombay High Court for justice ! The order is now in public record, freely available for all on the High Court website. Thank you for your support, next hearing (for settlement) is on the 12th as is mentioned in the order.

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Oct 8, 2020 at 7:49am PDT