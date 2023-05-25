Karan Johar के बर्थडे पर Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani का पहला लुक रिलीज, चमचमाते लिबास में 'रॉकी' ने लूटी महफिल!
Karan Johar ने अपने बर्थडे के मौके पर रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी फिल्म का पहला लुक रिलीज कर दिया है. फिल्म के पहले लुक में 'रॉकी' और 'रानी' यानी रणवीर सिंह और आलिया भट्ट के लुक्स को रिलीज कर दिया गया है.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: बॉलीवुड की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्मों में से एक रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी का आज यानी 25 मई को पहला लुक रिलीज कर दिया गया है. रॉकी औऱ रानी की प्रेम कहानी के पहले लुक में 'रॉकी' और 'रानी' यानी रणवीर सिंह और आलिया भट्ट के स्टाइलिश पोस्टर सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज किए गए हैं. रणवीर सिंह को एक बार फिर चमचमाते अंदाज में देख फैंस की एक्साइटमेंट चार गुना बढ़ गई है. 

