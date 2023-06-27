Bawal Release Date: करण जौहर के लिए वरुण धवन ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, ताकि न हो फिल्मों के बीच बवाल
Bawal Release Date: करण जौहर के लिए वरुण धवन ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, ताकि न हो फिल्मों के बीच बवाल

Varun Dhawan Film: फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में दोस्ती-दुश्मनी खूब काम करती है. दोस्ती हो तो लोग अपनी फिल्मों की रिलीज डेट आगे-पीछ कर लेते हैं. दुश्मनी हो तो दूसरे की फिल्म को नुकसान पहुंचाने के लिए अपनी फिल्म बीच में ले आते हैं. यह मामला भी ऐसा है. जानिए, वरुण धवन की अगली फिल्म पर क्या फैसला हुआ है...

 

Karan Johar Film: ऐसा नहीं है कि बॉलीवुड के सितारे या प्रोडक्शन हाउस चाहें तो बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अपनी फिल्मों की टक्कर रोक नहीं सकते. वरुण धवन ने यह साबित कर दिया. यह अलग बात है कि इसकी वजह पर्सनल है. सब जानते हैं कि करण जौहर ने वरुण धवन को स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर (Student Of The Year) में बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) में लॉन्च किया था. दोनों के बीच गुरु-शिष्य जैसा रिश्ता है. यही वजह है कि करण जौहर की आने वाली फिल्म रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani) के साथ अपनी फिल्म बवाल का टकराव टाल दिया है. करण की फिल्म में जहां रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) और आलिया भट्ट (Bawal) हैं, वहीं बवाल में वरुण धवन और जाह्नवी कपूर नजर आएंगे.

