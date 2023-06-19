Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: शुरू होने जा रही 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी', इस दिन रिलीज होगा टीजर
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: शुरू होने जा रही 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी', इस दिन रिलीज होगा टीजर

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani फिल्म के टीजर की डेट का ऐलान हो गया है. इस फिल्म के टीजर के ऐलान के साथ ही फैंस का एक्साइटमेंट फिल्म को लेकर और भी ज्यादा बढ़ गया है. ये फिल्म थियेटर में 28 जुलाई को रिलीज हो रही है.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: रणवीर सिंह और आलिया भट्ट की मचअवेटेड फिल्म 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani) फिल्म को लेकर बड़ा अपडेट आया है. इस फिल्म की एक झलक का फैंस बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे थे तो अब आपका ये इंतजार 20 जून को खत्म हो जाएगा. मेकर्स इस फिल्म के टीजर को 20 जून को रिलीज कर रहे हैं, जिसका ऐलान सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करके किया.

