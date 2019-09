Photos: मुंबई में काटे जा रहे हैं 2700 पेड़, विरोध के लिए सड़क पर उतरीं श्रद्धा कपूर

Trying to do my bit. Went live on my insta sometime back to show you all how so many people have come together to stand up against this. 2700+ trees are slated to be chopped down for the Metro. Unacceptable. Shocking. As if we don’t have enough environmental issues already. As if Mumbai doesn’t have enough pollution already. And permission is granted to chop off the lungs of the city. This HAS TO STOP. #SAVEAAREY #TRYYOURBITFORTHEENVIRONMENT @aareyforest ❤️

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Sep 1, 2019 at 12:56am PDT