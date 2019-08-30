नई दिल्‍ली: 'बाहुबली' के बाद पूरे देश में सुपरस्‍टार बन चुके प्रभास और श्रद्धा कपूर स्‍टारर फिल्‍म 'साहो' आज सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो रही है. 350 करोड़ के भारी-भरकम बजट से बनने वाली इस फिल्‍म को लेकर फैंस में जबरदस्‍त एक्‍साइटमेंट है और ये सारा उत्‍साह इस फिल्‍म की जबरदस्‍त एडवांस बुकिंग में भी नजर आ रहा है. यह फिल्‍म शुक्रवार को भारत के सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने को तैयार है, लेकिन यूएई में यह फिल्‍म एक दिन पहले यानी गुरूवार को ही रिलीज हो चुकी है. इसके अलावा यह फिल्‍म साउथ के कुछ हिस्‍सों में भी रात 1 बजे ही रिलीज हो गई है. ऐसे में सोशल मीडिया पर इस फिल्‍म को लेकर कई रिव्‍यूज सामने आ रहे हैं.

जिन लोगों को ने यह फिल्‍म देख ली है, वह ट्विटर पर इस एक्‍शन पैक्‍ड फिल्‍म के लिए अपने रिस्‍पॉन्‍स दे रहे हैं. यह फिल्‍म भारतयी फिल्‍म इतिहास की अब तक की सबसे महंगी फिल्‍म है, जिसे निर्देशक सुजीत ने निर्देशित किया है. इस फिल्‍म में जैकी श्रॉफ, नील नितिन मुकेश, मंदिरा बेदी, चंकी पांडे, महेश मांझरेकर जैसे सितारे भी नजर आएंगे.

आप भी जानें, इस फिल्‍म को कैसे मिल रहे हैं रिव्‍यू...

Deadly first half blasting twist mind blowing taking I forgotted to breathe my breathe luckily one guy gave his breathe to me for this earth breaking extravaganza first half #Saaho

#Saaho

Intermission.

Excellent. What else to say? Mind blowing first half. Most engaging first half ever in Indian cinema history. Action sequences are astonishing.

Bollywood isn't India’s top film industry anymore. #Tollywood is here now.

Can't wait for second half.

— Ganesh (@ganesh_here_) August 29, 2019