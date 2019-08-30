close

Saaho Review: लोगों को जबरदस्‍त लग रहा है प्रभास और श्रद्धा कपूर का धुआंधार एक्‍शन

'साहो' शुक्रवार को भारत के सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने को तैयार है, लेकिन यूएई में यह फिल्‍म एक दिन पहले यानी गुरूवार को ही रिलीज हो चुकी है.

नई दिल्‍ली: 'बाहुबली' के बाद पूरे देश में सुपरस्‍टार बन चुके प्रभास और श्रद्धा कपूर स्‍टारर फिल्‍म 'साहो' आज सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो रही है. 350 करोड़ के भारी-भरकम बजट से बनने वाली इस फिल्‍म को लेकर फैंस में जबरदस्‍त एक्‍साइटमेंट है और ये सारा उत्‍साह इस फिल्‍म की जबरदस्‍त एडवांस बुकिंग में भी नजर आ रहा है. यह फिल्‍म शुक्रवार को भारत के सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने को तैयार है, लेकिन यूएई में यह फिल्‍म एक दिन पहले यानी गुरूवार को ही रिलीज हो चुकी है. इसके अलावा यह फिल्‍म साउथ के कुछ हिस्‍सों में भी रात 1 बजे ही रिलीज हो गई है. ऐसे में सोशल मीडिया पर इस फिल्‍म को लेकर कई रिव्‍यूज सामने आ रहे हैं. 

जिन लोगों को ने यह फिल्‍म देख ली है, वह ट्विटर पर इस एक्‍शन पैक्‍ड फिल्‍म के लिए अपने रिस्‍पॉन्‍स दे रहे हैं. यह फिल्‍म भारतयी फिल्‍म इतिहास की अब तक की सबसे महंगी फिल्‍म है, जिसे निर्देशक सुजीत ने निर्देशित किया है. इस फिल्‍म में जैकी श्रॉफ, नील नितिन मुकेश, मंदिरा बेदी, चंकी पांडे, महेश मांझरेकर जैसे सितारे भी नजर आएंगे. 

आप भी जानें, इस फिल्‍म को कैसे मिल रहे हैं रिव्‍यू... 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

हमारी सहयोगी वेबसाइट डीएनए की खबर के अनुसार ट्रेड एनालिस्ट गिरीश जौहर, सुमित कडेल और अतुल मोहन की मानें तो प्रभास की फिल्म 'साहो', अब तक की बड़ी फिल्मों जैसे 'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान', 'एवेंजर्स: एंडगेम' और 'कबीर सिंह' को पछाड़ने के लिए तैयार है. ओपनिंग डे पर फिल्म का कुल कलेक्शन लगभग 75 करोड़ रुपए तक पहुंचने की उम्मीद है. जिसमें तमिल और तेलुगु का कलेक्शन भी शामिल है.

 

प्रभास और श्रद्धा कपूर स्‍टारर 'साहो' 350 करोड़ की लागत से बनाई गई है. फिल्म को लगभग 4500 स्क्रीन्स में रोल आउट किया जाएगा. यह फिल्म, जिसे पहले 15 अगस्‍त को रिलीज करने की तैयारी की गई थी, वह आज ( 30 अगस्त, 2019) रिलीज हो चुकी है. यह फिल्म सुजीत द्वारा निर्देशित और यूवी क्रिएशंस और टी-सीरीज द्वारा निर्मित है.

