नई दिल्ली: 'बाहुबली' के बाद पूरे देश में सुपरस्टार बन चुके प्रभास और श्रद्धा कपूर स्टारर फिल्म 'साहो' आज सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो रही है. 350 करोड़ के भारी-भरकम बजट से बनने वाली इस फिल्म को लेकर फैंस में जबरदस्त एक्साइटमेंट है और ये सारा उत्साह इस फिल्म की जबरदस्त एडवांस बुकिंग में भी नजर आ रहा है. यह फिल्म शुक्रवार को भारत के सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने को तैयार है, लेकिन यूएई में यह फिल्म एक दिन पहले यानी गुरूवार को ही रिलीज हो चुकी है. इसके अलावा यह फिल्म साउथ के कुछ हिस्सों में भी रात 1 बजे ही रिलीज हो गई है. ऐसे में सोशल मीडिया पर इस फिल्म को लेकर कई रिव्यूज सामने आ रहे हैं.
जिन लोगों को ने यह फिल्म देख ली है, वह ट्विटर पर इस एक्शन पैक्ड फिल्म के लिए अपने रिस्पॉन्स दे रहे हैं. यह फिल्म भारतयी फिल्म इतिहास की अब तक की सबसे महंगी फिल्म है, जिसे निर्देशक सुजीत ने निर्देशित किया है. इस फिल्म में जैकी श्रॉफ, नील नितिन मुकेश, मंदिरा बेदी, चंकी पांडे, महेश मांझरेकर जैसे सितारे भी नजर आएंगे.
आप भी जानें, इस फिल्म को कैसे मिल रहे हैं रिव्यू...
Deadly first half blasting twist mind blowing taking I forgotted to breathe my breathe luckily one guy gave his breathe to me for this earth breaking extravaganza first half #Saaho
— Ashu Reddy (@yaddymania) August 29, 2019
Intermission.
Excellent. What else to say? Mind blowing first half. Most engaging first half ever in Indian cinema history. Action sequences are astonishing.
Bollywood isn't India’s top film industry anymore. #Tollywood is here now.
Can't wait for second half.
— Ganesh (@ganesh_here_) August 29, 2019
#Saaho movie done
Highlights: Prabhas intro,bike chasing scene,interval block,Arun Vijay scene,grand visuals,songs,super screen play,last 45 mins
This is a whole new level Indian movie....superb i didn't expect this much
— Vijay Media (@vijayoffi) August 29, 2019
Interval break bang on #saaho Bgm and songs are on another level @vennelakishore @SaahoOfficial
— kunalclintonguyyani (@kunalclinton) August 29, 2019
Kick ass action, twist and turns, with a gigantic stylish PRABHAS. First half of #Saaho is total paisa vasool action entertainer. Such an awesome interval punch. Second half, bring it on. pic.twitter.com/ubFnNx4mBd
— Hisham (@hishh) August 29, 2019
#Saaho One word!!!
B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R!!!
Hats off to the 28 year old Sujeeth!
Best Action Sequences for Indian Screen!
Ghibran BGM, Visuals are breathtaking!
Pacy Screenplay with Twists & Turns brring a few scenes here and there!
Climax 30 min is Goosebumps stuff! pic.twitter.com/iao8A7LjMK
— Vinay Pemmasani (@vinaypemmasani) August 29, 2019
Its beyond fan wars. its a gone case and no one can save it. #Saahoreview #Saaho
— Ramesh kodali (@online_Believer) August 29, 2019
#saaho is a great film if you have insomnia because it’s so boring that while watching it you will definitely sleep off. Rating 1/5. Disaster#prabhas #Saahoreview #SaahoFromTomorrow
— Kittu (@Kittu94089584) August 29, 2019
हमारी सहयोगी वेबसाइट डीएनए की खबर के अनुसार ट्रेड एनालिस्ट गिरीश जौहर, सुमित कडेल और अतुल मोहन की मानें तो प्रभास की फिल्म 'साहो', अब तक की बड़ी फिल्मों जैसे 'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान', 'एवेंजर्स: एंडगेम' और 'कबीर सिंह' को पछाड़ने के लिए तैयार है. ओपनिंग डे पर फिल्म का कुल कलेक्शन लगभग 75 करोड़ रुपए तक पहुंचने की उम्मीद है. जिसमें तमिल और तेलुगु का कलेक्शन भी शामिल है.
प्रभास और श्रद्धा कपूर स्टारर 'साहो' 350 करोड़ की लागत से बनाई गई है. फिल्म को लगभग 4500 स्क्रीन्स में रोल आउट किया जाएगा. यह फिल्म, जिसे पहले 15 अगस्त को रिलीज करने की तैयारी की गई थी, वह आज ( 30 अगस्त, 2019) रिलीज हो चुकी है. यह फिल्म सुजीत द्वारा निर्देशित और यूवी क्रिएशंस और टी-सीरीज द्वारा निर्मित है.