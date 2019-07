VIDEO: धांसू है 'साहो' का First Song, नजर आया प्रभास और श्रद्धा का ग्लैमसर अंदाज

Darlings, here’s "The Psycho Saiyaan" teaser... Hope you all like it. Song Out on 8th!! (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam - Teaser Links in Stories) @shraddhakapoor @neilnitinmukesh @sujeethsign @tanishk_bagchi @dhvanibhanushali22 #BhushanKumar @uvcreationsofficial @tseries.official

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) on Jul 4, 2019 at 9:02pm PDT