करीना की दूसरी प्रेग्नेंसी की खबर सुन सैफ ने दिया था कुछ ऐसा रिएक्शन

Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved spaghetti and wine... and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here’s to eternity and beyond

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Oct 15, 2020 at 11:01pm PDT