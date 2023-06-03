Salman Khan ने Akshay Kumar को मारने की दी थी धमकी, Shilpa Shetty की वजह से दोनों भिड़े थे आपस में.
90 के दशक से लेकर 2023 तक बॉलीवुड में अगर किसी सितारें का राज चलता है तो वो हैं दबंग खान यानी की सलमान खान और खिलाड़ी कुमार अक्षय कुमार का. एक वक्त ऐसा था जब ये दोनों स्टार के बीच 36 का आकड़ा हुआ करता था और इसकी वजह बनी थी शिल्पा शेट्टी.

Salman Khan: 90 के दशक से लेकर 2023 तक बॉलीवुड में अगर किसी सितारें का राज चलता है तो वो हैं दबंग खान यानी की सलमान खान (Salman Khan)और खिलाड़ी कुमार अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar)का. जब बॉलीवुड में  90 के दशक का जिक्र होता है, तो हमारे जहन में चंद नाम आते हैं.  सलमान खान और अक्षय कुमार ने अपनी 20 की उम्र में भी इंडस्ट्री पर राज किया था और आज अपने 50 की उम्र में भी राज कर रहे हैं. 
वक्त बदल गया लेकिन उनका क्रेज लोगों के बीच आज भी कायम है. क्या आप जानते हैं एक समय था जब अक्षय कुमार और सलमान खान की बिल्कुल भी नहीं बनती थी. दोनों स्टार एक दूसरे को देखना भी पसंद नहीं करते थे. 

