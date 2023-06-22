Salman Khan ने सरेआम पकड़ लिए थे इस एक्ट्रेस के पैर, पोल ना खोलने की करने लगे विनती, फिर...
Salman Khan Video: सलमान खान एक बार सरेआम रेखा (Rekha) के पैर पकड़कर पोल ना खोलने की विनती करने लगे थे. सलमान खान और रेखा का पुराना वीडियो एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

Salman Khan and Rekha Viral Video: बॉलीवुड मेगास्टार सलमान खान (Salman Khan) अपनी दमदार अदाकारी के साथ-साथ अपने दबंग एटीट्यूड के लिए भी पहचाने जाते हैं. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं सलमान खान ने एक बार सरेआम एक एक्ट्रेस के पैर पकड़ लिए थे और उनसे पोल ना खोलने की विनती करने लगे थे. जी हां...यह सच है, सलमान खान ने एक बार बिग बॉस के मंच पर गेस्ट के तौर पर आईं रेखा (Rekha) के पैर पकड़ लिए थे. सलमान खान (Salman Khan Bigg Boss) ने रेखा के पैर पकड़कर उनसे बचपन की शैतानियों की पोल ना खोलने की गुजारिश भी की थी. 

