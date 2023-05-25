Video: Salman Khan ने दिखाया एटीट्यूड, बॉडीगार्ड ने किया साइड..क्या IIFA में हुई Vicky Kaushal संग बदसलूकी!
Video: Salman Khan ने दिखाया एटीट्यूड, बॉडीगार्ड ने किया साइड..क्या IIFA में हुई Vicky Kaushal संग बदसलूकी!

Salman Khan Vicky Kaushal: आईफा से सलमान खान और विक्की कौशल की एक वीडियो सामने आई है जिसमे सलमान जहां विक्की को इग्नोर करके आगे बढ़ते दिख रहे हैं तो वहीं उनके बॉडीगार्ड्स ने बिना तहजीब दिखाए विक्की को धक्का मारकर हटा दिया.

May 25, 2023

Video: Salman Khan ने दिखाया एटीट्यूड, बॉडीगार्ड ने किया साइड..क्या IIFA में हुई Vicky Kaushal संग बदसलूकी!

Salman Khan IIFA Video: क्या आईफा में सलमान खान (Salman Khan) ने किया विक्की कौशल को इग्नोर? क्या बॉडीगार्ड ने जानते बूझते मारा विक्की कौशल (Vicky Kaushal) को धक्का? सब कुछ देखकर भी क्यों चुप रहे भाईजान? ये सवाल दुबई में होने जा रहे आईफा इवेंट की एक वीडियो सामने आने के बाद से उठ रहे हैं जिसे देखने के बाद लग रहा है कि विक्की कौशल जैसे एक्टर के साथ वहां बदसलूकी हुई है. क्या है ये मामला चलिए बताते हैं आपको.

