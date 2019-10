मां अमृता सिंह के साथ डोसा खाने पहुंची सारा अली खान! शेयर किया मजेदार VIDEO

When mommy and I set out to eat, We don’t care about diet-only cheat, Eating like this isn’t extraordinary it’s no feat, Even food competitors should shut up and give us their seat! #KushtiKiTayari #bharisawari #merimapyaari #sarakishayari

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Oct 6, 2019 at 9:12pm PDT