Sara Ali Khan: फूंक-फूंक कर पैसा खर्चती हैं सारा अली खान, टॉवल ही नहीं इंटरनेट रोमिंग के 400 रुपए देने में भी करती हैं कंजूसी!
topStories1hindi1722939
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Sara Ali Khan: फूंक-फूंक कर पैसा खर्चती हैं सारा अली खान, टॉवल ही नहीं इंटरनेट रोमिंग के 400 रुपए देने में भी करती हैं कंजूसी!

Sara Ali Khan Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सारा अली खान ने हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में बताया कि वह रियल लाइफ में बहुत ज्यादा कंजूस हैं. सारा अली खान ने इंटरनेट रोमिंग का भी एक मजेदार किस्सा शेयर किया है.

 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sara Ali Khan: फूंक-फूंक कर पैसा खर्चती हैं सारा अली खान, टॉवल ही नहीं इंटरनेट रोमिंग के 400 रुपए देने में भी करती हैं कंजूसी!

Sara Ali Khan Movies: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) की कंजूसी के चर्चे पिछले कई दिनों से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं. जिसमें से एक तो उनके 1600 वाले टॉवल से जुड़ा है तो दूसरा अब एक्ट्रेस ने खुद बता डाला है. हाल में सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan Films) ने एक इंटरव्यू में बताया है कि वह रियल लाइफ में बहुत कंजूस हैं एक बार वह अबू धाबी गई थीं, जहां उन्होंने इंटरनेट रोमिंग के 400 रुपए भी नहीं दिए थे...और हेयरड्रेसर का हॉटस्पॉट लेकर काम चलाया था.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात