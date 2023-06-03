Vicky Kaushal को लेकर Sara Ali Khan का पहला इंप्रेशन था कुछ ऐसा, एक्टर बोले- सब्जीवाला भी...
Sara Ali Khan Vicky Kaushal: एक्ट्रेस सारा अली खान ने एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान विक्की कौशल को लेकर अपने फर्स्ट इंप्रेशन के बारे में बताया है. सारा ने बताया, विक्की को देख उन्हें लगा था यह कितना लंबा है...!

Jun 03, 2023

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal Movie: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) और विक्की कौशल नई फिल्म जरा हटके जरा बचके के प्रमोशन को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर छाए हुए हैं. हाल में सारा अली खान और विक्की कौशल (Vicky Kaushal) का एक इंटरव्यू सामने आया है, जहां एक्ट्रेस ने विक्की कौशल को लेकर अपने पहले इंप्रेशन के बारे में बात की है. सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan Movies) ने बताया जब उन्होंने पहली बार विक्की कौशल को देखा था तो उन्हें लगा था कि वह कितने लंबे हैं. इसके बाद विक्की कौशल एक्ट्रेस को मजेदार जवाब देते हुए नजर आते हैं. 

