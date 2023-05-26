Naseeb Se Song Teaser: सरसों के खेत में रोमांटिक हुए कार्तिक-कियारा, 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' फिल्म के 'नसीब से' का टीजर रिलीज
Naseeb Se Song Teaser: सरसों के खेत में रोमांटिक हुए कार्तिक-कियारा, 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' फिल्म के 'नसीब से' का टीजर रिलीज

Satyaprem Ki Katha फिल्म का नसीब से गाने का टीजर रिलीज हो गया है. इस टीजर में कियारा और कार्तिक एक दूसरे की बाहों में डूबे नजर आ रहे हैं.वहीं ये गाना 27 मई को रिलीज होगा.

May 26, 2023

Naseeb Se Song Teaser: सरसों के खेत में रोमांटिक हुए कार्तिक-कियारा, 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' फिल्म के 'नसीब से' का टीजर रिलीज

Satyaprem Ki Katha Naseeb Se: कार्तिक आर्यन और कियारा आडवाणी की फिल्म 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' (Satyaprem Ki Katha) फिल्म का पहला गाना 'नसीब से' का टीजर रिलाज हो गया है. इस गाने में कियारा और कार्तिक आर्यन सरसों के खेत के बीच रोमांस करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं और एक दूसरे की बाहों में खोए हुए दिख रहे हैं. इन दोनों का ये रोमांटिक सॉन्ग फैंस को खूब पसंद आ रहा है. इस गाने का टीजर कार्तिक आर्यन ने शेयर किया है जो खूब वायरल हो रहा है.

