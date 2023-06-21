Satyaprem Ki Katha Sun Sajni Song: ढोल की थाप पर परवान चढ़ा कियारा-कार्तिक का इश्क; 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' का 'सुन सजनी' गाना रिलीज
topStories1hindi1747578
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Satyaprem Ki Katha Sun Sajni Song: ढोल की थाप पर परवान चढ़ा कियारा-कार्तिक का इश्क; 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' का 'सुन सजनी' गाना रिलीज

Satyaprem Ki Kathaका गाना 'सुन सजनी' रिलीज हो गया है. इस गाने में कियारा आडवाणी रेड कलर का लहंगा पहनकर गुजराती लुक में नजर आ रही हैं वहीं कार्तिक आर्यन गुजराती छोरा बनकर ढोल की थाप पर डांस करते हुए नजर आए.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

Trending Photos

Satyaprem Ki Katha Sun Sajni Song: ढोल की थाप पर परवान चढ़ा कियारा-कार्तिक का इश्क; 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' का 'सुन सजनी' गाना रिलीज

Satyaprem Ki Katha Song Sun Sajni: कियारा आडवाणी और कार्तिक आर्यन की मचअवेटेड फिल्म 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' (Satyaprem Ki Katha) का गाना 'सुन सजनी' (Sun Sajni) रिलीज हो गया है. इस गाने में कियारा आडवाणी रेड कलर का लहंगा पहनकर गुजराती लुक में नजर आ रही हैं तो वहीं कार्तिक आर्यन गुजराती छोरा बनकर ढोल की थाप पर डांस करते हुए नजर आए. इस गाने को देखने के बाद आपको संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्मों के कुछ गानों की याद जरूर आ जाएगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Powered by Tomorrow.io
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
lifestyle
बालों को तेजी से बढ़ाती हैं ये 2 चीजें, आजमाकर पाएं लंबे और घने बाल
bihar police vacancy 2023
पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का था इंतजार, कल से कीजिए आवेदन; ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
Manisha Rani
Manisha Rani Struggle: बचपन में ही अलग हो गए थे माता-पिता, छोटी उम्र में छोड़ा घर!