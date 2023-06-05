Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer: दोस्ती, इश्क, राज और हार्ट ब्रेक...कुछ ऐसा है कियारा आडवाणी-कार्तिक आर्यन की 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' का ट्रेलर
Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer: दोस्ती, इश्क, राज और हार्ट ब्रेक...कुछ ऐसा है कियारा आडवाणी-कार्तिक आर्यन की 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' का ट्रेलर

Satyaprem Ki Katha फिल्म  का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है. इस ट्रेलर में कियारा और कार्तिक की प्यारी सी लव स्टोरी, रोमांस और हार्ट ब्रेक.. सभी कुछ का एक साथ तड़का लगाया है. इस ट्रेलर को कार्तिक और कियारा ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer: दोस्ती, इश्क, राज और हार्ट ब्रेक...कुछ ऐसा है कियारा आडवाणी-कार्तिक आर्यन की 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' का ट्रेलर

Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer: कार्तिक आर्यन और कियारा आडवाणी की फिल्म 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' (Satyaprem Ki Katha) का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है. इस ट्रेलर में कियारा और कार्तिक की प्यारी सी लव स्टोरी, रोमांस और हार्ट ब्रेक.. सभी कुछ का एक साथ तड़का लगाया है. इसके साथ ही इस चंद मिनट के ट्रेलर में दिखाया गया है कि कियारा के सीने में एक ऐसे सच का राज दखन है जब वो सामने आया तो दोनों की खुशियों को एक साथ बहाकर ले गया.

