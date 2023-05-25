Satyaprem Ki Katha Wrap Up: 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' का हुआ रैपअप, इमोशनल हुए कार्तिक आर्यन; देखें PHOTOS
Satyaprem Ki Katha Wrap Up: 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' का हुआ रैपअप, इमोशनल हुए कार्तिक आर्यन; देखें PHOTOS

Satya Prem Ki Katha फिल्म का रैपअप हो गया है. सेट से कार्तिक आर्यन ने कुछ सीन्स की फोटोज और वीडियो शेयर किए हैं. जिसमें वो काफी ज्यादा इमोशनल नजर आ रहे हैं.

Satya Prem Ki Katha: कार्तिक आर्यन और कियारा आडवाणी की फिल्म 'सत्य प्रेम की कथा' (Satya Prem Ki Katha) 29 जून को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो रही है. फिल्म रिलीज से पहले कार्तिक आर्यन ने इस फिल्म के रैपअप का वीडियो और फिल्म के कुछ सीन्स की फोटोज शेयर की हैं. इन तस्वीरों और वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए कार्तिक आर्यन ने सोशल मीडिया पर इमोशनल पोस्ट लिखा है जो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है.

