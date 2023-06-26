Suhana Khan की अगली फिल्म में नजर आएंगे Shah Rukh Khan? डिटेल्स आईं सामने
Suhana Khan की अगली फिल्म में नजर आएंगे Shah Rukh Khan? डिटेल्स आईं सामने

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan: रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, शाहरुख खान अपनी बेटी सुहाना खान की अगली फिल्म में दिखाई देने वाले हैं. द आर्चीज के बाद शाहरुख और सुहाना स्क्रीन शेयर करते नजर आ सकते हैं.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan Suhana Khan New Movie: बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) 'जवान' के बाद अब एक नई फिल्म को लेकर लाइमलाइट में आ गए हैं. इस नई फिल्म में शाहरुख खान अपनी बेटी सुहाना खान (Suhana Khan) के साथ स्क्रीन शेयर करते हुए नजर आने वाले हैं. जी हां...हाल में ऐसी रिपोर्ट्स सामने आई हैं, जिसमें दावा किया जा रहा है कि 'द आर्चीज' के बाद सुहाना खान (Suhana Khan Films) की अगली फिल्म में शाहरुख खान भी दिखाई देंगे. इतना ही नहीं सुहाना खान के नेकस्ट प्रोजेक्ट में शाहरुख खान को-प्रोड्यूसर भी होंगे...!

