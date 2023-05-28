Kareena Kapoor Fees: करीना ने मांगी शाहरुख के बराबर फीस, तो इस प्रोड्यूसर ने नहीं की नौ महीने तक बात
Karan Johar: हीरोइनों को अक्सर शिकायत होती है कि उन्हें हीरो के बराबर पैसा नहीं मिलता. फिल्मों में हमेशा हीरो की फीस ज्यादा होती है. प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने हॉलीवुड जाने के बाद इस पर मुखर होकर बात की है. हालांकि हॉलीवुड में कई बार दबी जुबान में एक्ट्रेस यह बात करती हैं, लेकिन अभी तक स्थितियां नहीं बदली हैं...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 09:35 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Films: बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) में कुछ भी सदा के लिए नहीं होता. न दोस्ती और न दुश्मनी. यही वजह है कि आज अच्छे दोस्तों की तरह नजर आने वाले करण जौहर (Karan Johar) और करीना कपूर (Karishma Kapoor) के रिश्ते एक समय ऐसे थे कि उन्होंने महीनों तक बातचीत नहीं की. बीते बरसों में ऐसे मौके भी आए, जब करीना ने करण की फिल्म के लिए हां कह कर ना कहा. कभी यह भी हुआ कि करण ने करीना को फिल्म के लिए हां कह कर उन्हें नहीं लिया. वास्तव में करण जौहर और करीना के रिलेशन हमेशा कभी हां कभी ना टाइप के रहे हैं. खुद करण जौहर ने इस बारे में अपनी आत्मकथा (Autobiography) एन अनसूटेबल बॉय (An Unsuitable Boy) में खुल कर लिखा है.

