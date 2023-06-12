Shah Rukh Khan के हमशक्ल ने बयां किया दर्द, बोले-पहले लोग पागल समझते थे, अब सेल्फी के लिए...
Shah Rukh Khan Look Alike Suraj Kumar Struggle Story: सूरज ने इंटरव्यू में बताया, ‘शुरुआत में, जब मैं पब्लिक प्लेस पर शाहरुख की तरह एक्ट करता तो लोग मुझे पागल समझते थे. वे मुझ पर हंसते थे. हालंकि, सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद, लोगों को मेरा काम समझ आया.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 06:10 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan Look Alike Suraj Kumar: शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) के हमशक्ल सूरज कुमार (Suraj Kumar) चर्चाओं में हैं. पिछले दिनों सूरज का  एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ था जिसमें वो हूबहू 90 के दशक के शाहरुख़ खान जैसे दिख रहे थे. ये वीडियो दिल्ली स्थित इंडिया गेट का था जहां सूरज अपने परिवार के साथ घूमने आए थे. वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद से ही सूरज इंटरनेट सेंसेशन बने हुए हुए हैं. इस बीच सूरज ने एक इंटरव्यू दिया है जिसमें उन्होंने खुलकर अपने दिल की बात कही है. सूरज कहते हैं, ‘मुझे शाहरुख खान के गुस्से की मिमिक्री करना और ‘डर’ और ‘बाजीगर’ जैसी फिल्मों में उनके सीन को दोहराना पसंद है’. 

