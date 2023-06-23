Bollywood Stories: जब Shah Rukh Khan ने Salman Khan के साथ झगड़े की उस रात को लेकर की बात, बोले- ये एक गंभीर...
Bollywood Stories: जब Shah Rukh Khan ने Salman Khan के साथ झगड़े की उस रात को लेकर की बात, बोले- ये एक गंभीर...

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Fight: सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान ने एक इवेंट के दौरान अपने और सलमान खान के झगड़े को सीरियस मैटर बताया था. शाहरुख ने साथ ही सलमान संग अपनी दोस्ती पर भी बात की थी.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

Bollywood Stories: जब Shah Rukh Khan ने Salman Khan के साथ झगड़े की उस रात को लेकर की बात, बोले- ये एक गंभीर...

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Movie: बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री के सुपरस्टार्स शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) और सलमान खान की दोस्ती जितनी पॉपुलर है, उतनी ही दोनों के झगड़े ने भी सुर्खियां बटोरी थीं. जी हां...यह बात साल 2008 की उस रात की है, जब कैटरीना कैफ (Katrina Kaife) के बर्थडे की पार्टी थी और वहां सलमान खान (Salman Khan) और शाहरुख खान का तगड़ा झगड़ा हो गया था, जिसकी किसी को भी उम्मीद नहीं थी. फिर कई सालों तक कोई रिश्ता नहीं रखने के बाद एक इवेंट में शाहरुख खान ने सलमान संग झगड़े को लेकर बात की थी. शाहरुख खान ने कहा था, अगर उनका कभी पैचअप भी हो जाता है तो वह दुनिया की नजरों के सामने कभी नहीं होगा...!

