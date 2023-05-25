Salman Khan के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की सुबह 4 बजे तक पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Entertainment News: खबर है कि पिछले हफ्ते शाहरुख खान, सलमान खान और आमिर खान ने मिलकर पार्टी की और ये पार्टी सुबह 4 बजे तक चली. इस दौरान इन तिकड़ी ने जमकर एक दूसरे की टांग खींची.

Shahrukh, Aamir and Salman Party Together: पिछले 30 सालों में सलमान, शाहरुख और आमिर ने बॉलीवुड में अपना एक अलग मुकाम हासिल किया है. जब भी खान तिकड़ी की बात हो तो इन तीनों का नाम ही लिया जाता है. लेकिन अपने बिजी शेड्यूल के चलते तीनों ही स्टार्स एक दूसरे से मिलने का समय नहीं निकाल पाते. लेकिन मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स की माने तो पिछले हफ्ते शाहरुख खान (Shahrukh Khan), सलमान खान (Salman Khan) और आमिर खान (Aamir Khan) तीनों मिले और जमकर पार्टी भी की. 

