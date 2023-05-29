Bollywood Actress: OMG! हद से ज्यादा बोल्ड ड्रेस पहन इस हसीना ने दिखाईं अदाएं, लुक देख लोगों की अटक गईं सांसें
Sherlyn Chopra Video: एक्ट्रेस शर्लिन चोपड़ा (Sherlyn Chopra) एक बार फिर अपने बोल्ड लुक को लेकर चर्चा में आ गई हैं. एक्ट्रेस ने ऐसी ब्रालेस ड्रेस पहन कैमरे के सामने अदाएं दिखाई हैं, जिसके बाद लोगों की नजर एक ही जगह टिक गई है!

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

Sherlyn Chopra Instagram: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और मॉडल शर्लिन चोपड़ा (Sherlyn Chopra) ने एक बार फिर जमकर अपने हुस्न का दीदार करा दिया है. शर्लिन चोपड़ा का बीती रात से एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक्ट्रेस हद से ज्यादा बोल्ड अंदाज में दिखाई दे रही हैं. शर्लिन चोपड़ा (Sherlyn Chopra Video) ब्रालेस ड्रेस में कैमरे के सामने जमकर अपने हुस्न का दीदार करा रही हैं, एक्ट्रेस के नए लुक वाले वीडियो ने सोशल मीडिया पर तहलका मचा दिया है. 

