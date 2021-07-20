English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Raj Kundra Arrest

Raj Kundra अरेस्ट के बाद लोग कर रहे Shilpa Shetty से सवाल, 'क्या तुम्हें पता थी ये बात?'

शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) के पति राज कुंद्रा (Raj Kundra) को हाल ही में पॉर्न फिल्म बनाने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है. इस गिरफ्तारी के बाद शिल्पा शेट्टी को लोगों ने ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया. लोग सोशल मीडिया पर एक्ट्रेस से तरह-तरह के सवाल पूछ रहे हैं. 

फाइल फोटो

नई दिल्ली: सोमवार की शाम को बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) के पति राज कुंद्रा (Raj Kundra) को अरेस्ट कर लिया गया. राज पर पॉर्न फिल्में बनाने और उन्हें कुछ ऐप्स पर अपलोड करने का आरोप लगा है. इस मामले में केस दर्ज करके पुलिस ने अपनी जांच शुरू की थी. इसी मामले में राज कुंद्रा का नाम उजागर हुआ है. 

शिल्पा से लोग पूछ रहे सवाल

राज कुंद्रा (Raj Kundra Arrested) के अरेस्ट होने के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर बहस छिड़ गई कि क्या इस बारे में उनकी पत्नी शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) को पता नहीं था. इसी मसले पर लोग अपनी राय रख रहे हैं. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

