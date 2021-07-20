Raj Kundra अरेस्ट के बाद लोग कर रहे Shilpa Shetty से सवाल, 'क्या तुम्हें पता थी ये बात?'

नई दिल्ली: सोमवार की शाम को बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) के पति राज कुंद्रा (Raj Kundra) को अरेस्ट कर लिया गया. राज पर पॉर्न फिल्में बनाने और उन्हें कुछ ऐप्स पर अपलोड करने का आरोप लगा है. इस मामले में केस दर्ज करके पुलिस ने अपनी जांच शुरू की थी. इसी मामले में राज कुंद्रा का नाम उजागर हुआ है.

शिल्पा से लोग पूछ रहे सवाल

राज कुंद्रा (Raj Kundra Arrested) के अरेस्ट होने के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर बहस छिड़ गई कि क्या इस बारे में उनकी पत्नी शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) को पता नहीं था. इसी मसले पर लोग अपनी राय रख रहे हैं.

#RajKundra sabh baap re baap itna bada paap kiya aapne ki appki paap ka kundali aapko sazza de rahi hai aaj.#ShilpaShetty u do such things offscreen and act innocent to hide all these infront of the public.

Karma will hit u all badly.#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/VssU1hjnv4 — Quantum Physics Bot| Justice For SSR (@ssr_sherlock) July 20, 2021

BAN ShilpaShetty as JUDGE on Sony TV Dance Reality show #SuperDancersChapter4 BAN #ShilpaShetty as brand endorsement of all products BAN as IPL co-owner in betting business Only Pornography was left after 14th June which got uncovered by #RajKundraArrest #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/YY33XbgyIk — Nitika Singh (@itsNitikaSingh) July 20, 2021

Is this business? What kind of businessman these people are? Beware of them. They can sell everything. No limit. "शिल्पा शेट्टी"#ShilpaShetty#RajKundraArrest#shilpashettykundra — Krishna (@KDixit30) July 20, 2021

