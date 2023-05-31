Sidharth Malhotra Kiara: पति की ड्यूटीज निभाते दिखे सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा, शादी के 3 महीने बाद हुई ऐसी हालत!
Sidharth Malhotra ने सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ फोटोज शेयर की हैं. इन तस्वीरों को शेयर करते हुए सिद्धार्थ ने लिखा कि वो पति की ड्यूटीज निभा रहे हैं. ये तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara: कियारा आडवाणी और सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा (Sidharth Malhotra) की शादी को 3 महीने हो गए हैं. शादी के बाद से ये सितारे लगातार शूटिंग में बिजी हैं. लेकिन हाल ही में सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा को जैसे ही शूटिंग से थोड़ा वक्त मिला, तो एक्टर पति की ड्यूटीज निभाते दिखे. एक्टर ने पति की ड्यूटीज निभाते हुए कुछ फोटोज इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर शेयर की हैं जो तेजी से वायरल हो रही हैं.

