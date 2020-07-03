Saroj Khan की तस्वीरों और यादों से भर गया है सोशल मीडिया

नई दिल्ली: बीते कुछ दिनों से सांस लेने में तकलीफ के चलते मुंबई स्थित गुरु नानक अस्पताल में भर्ती मशहूर कोरियोग्राफर सरोज खान (Saroj Khan) का देर रात निधन हो गया. उनके निधन की खबर पता चलने के बाद से उनके फैंस और बॉलीवुड जगत में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है. हर कोई अपने तरीके से अपना शोक व्यक्त करने की कोशिश में लगा हुआ है. सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म्स उनकी तस्वीरों से भर गए हैं और सभी उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर रहे हैं.

याद आए बीते लम्हें

कोरियोग्राफर सरोज खान ने छोटे-बड़े, न जाने कितने फिल्मी सितारों को डांस करना सिखाया है. उनके निधन के बाद सभी उनके साथ गुजारे हुए उन पलों को याद कर रहे हैं.

Sad to hear the news this morning! Memories! God Bless your soul #SarojKhan #ripsarojkhan ji pic.twitter.com/qSm7JqMSy — Preetika Rao (@preetikatweets) July 3, 2020

RIP #SarojKhan What a legend! Iconic songs.. literally all the hit Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi songs! I’m sure we’ve all tried those steps in front of the tv. I got to work with her just once..for a show years back.. and I remember being petrified! I froze watching her teach. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) July 3, 2020

फैंस का प्यार

एक दो तीन, धक धक करने लगा, बरसो रे, डोला रे जैसे गानों को कोरियोग्राफ करने वाली सरोज खान के निधन की खबर सभी के लिए अविश्वसनीय है.

End of an era in Bollywood choreography as #SarojKhan passes away! She made the likes of @MadhuriDixit and #SriDevi dance to her tunes in some iconic numbers that will always be fresh in our memories. — binita shah (@binitashah4) July 3, 2020

Ace Bollywood choreographer #SarojKhan, who was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra, Mumbai on June 20, passed away at 1:52 am on Friday! In a career spanning more than four decades, She choreographed more than 2000 songs! A True Legend! Rest In Peace! pic.twitter.com/MlcWEQ7fnU — Jubin Hazra (@jubinhazra123) July 3, 2020

SAROJ KHAN JI..

WAS ONE OF THE MOST TALENTED AND MAGICAL CHOREOGRAPHER IN HISTORY. AS A DANCER I ALWAYS LOVED HER AND I WILL LOVE HER FOREVER.

THANK YOU FOR THE JOY YOU BROUGHT INTO ALL OUR LIVES THROUGH DANCE.

..REST IN PEACE..#SarojKhan #RIP pic.twitter.com/CC9KpBr4L6 — Manusharma (@Manumanisha1) July 3, 2020

I’m so sad to hear of #SarojKhan’s passing. I was lucky to take a dance class w/ her in 2012 where we waxed poetic about @MadhuriDixit & gossiped about others. But the best part was when, after performing, she said: “There’s no way you’re just a lawyer. You must be a dancer, too” pic.twitter.com/0l9DaEDIxl — Ru (@DJRuBot) July 3, 2020

#SarojKhan Dance your heart out in the heavens now. aap ke liye iss duniya ki Dharti kam pad gayi. Dance in the infinite space in the Heavens now. Thank you for the entertaining us. — Prakash Barot (@KashB28) July 3, 2020

Legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji passed away.

Prayers

Thank you so Saroj ji for all the iconic songs you create all over the years pic.twitter.com/fudnDfD3lL — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) July 3, 2020

2020 से सबकी नाराजगी

इरफान खान, ऋषि कपूर, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और अब सरोज खान… 2020 में इन सभी के निधन से लोग हतप्रभ और शोक में हैं.

I don't know what's wrong with 2020!

God is taking away ppl with such a speed! Indeed it's a race and we're not sure who all would reach to 2021? #SarojKhan #RIPSarojKhan — S A K S H I _ R A J P O O T (@Its_Me_Sakshiee) July 3, 2020

I am telling you, they are going to make some blockbuster movie up there. #SarojKhan — Dr. Chitta iPhone (@stspring) July 3, 2020

RIP Mam #sarojkhan

This is really heartbreaking phle irfan sir then rishi sir then Sushant and ab saroj ji Or kya din dikhaoge bhagwan pic.twitter.com/KOdEwiXWWW — Sonali Singh (@Itsmesonalie) July 3, 2020

We lost many gems in 2020..

1.Irfan Khan 2.Rishi Kapoor

3.Sushant Singh Rajput

& Now...#SarojKhan

2020,plz stop.... pic.twitter.com/gQtMuelksm — Dhanraj Dhakan (@DhanrajDhakan) July 3, 2020

Can we cancel 2020? Legendary choreographer #SarojKhan passes away. Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, Nimbooda, Barso Re And the most Iconic #DolaRe A huge loss of a creative mind that contributed so much with her art form. RIP pic.twitter.com/WQtucYLLBV — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 3, 2020

सरोज खान ने 'तेजाब', 'खलनायक', 'मिस्टर इंडिया', 'चालबाज', 'नगीना', 'चांदनी', 'हम दिल दे चुके सनम', 'देवदास' जैसी कई हिट फिल्मों के गानों को कोरियोग्राफ किया था. उन्होंने आखिरी गाना फिल्म 'कलंक' के लिए 'तबाह हो गए' को कोरियोग्राफ किया था. इस गाने में माधुरी दीक्षित डांस करती नजर आई थीं.

एंटरटेनमेंट की और खबरें पढ़ें