सरोज खान

Saroj Khan की तस्वीरों और यादों से भर गया है सोशल मीडिया

सरोज खान (Saroj Khan) के निधन की खबर पता चलने के बाद से उनके फैंस और बॉलीवुड जगत में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है.

फाइल फोटो

नई दिल्ली: बीते कुछ दिनों से सांस लेने में तकलीफ के चलते मुंबई स्थित गुरु नानक अस्पताल में भर्ती मशहूर कोरियोग्राफर सरोज खान (Saroj Khan) का देर रात निधन हो गया. उनके निधन की खबर पता चलने के बाद से उनके फैंस और बॉलीवुड जगत में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है. हर कोई अपने तरीके से अपना शोक व्यक्त करने की कोशिश में लगा हुआ है. सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म्स उनकी तस्वीरों से भर गए हैं और सभी उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर रहे हैं.

याद आए बीते लम्हें
कोरियोग्राफर सरोज खान ने छोटे-बड़े, न जाने कितने फिल्मी सितारों को डांस करना सिखाया है. उनके निधन के बाद सभी उनके साथ गुजारे हुए उन पलों को याद कर रहे हैं.

फैंस का प्यार
एक दो तीन, धक धक करने लगा, बरसो रे, डोला रे जैसे गानों को कोरियोग्राफ करने वाली सरोज खान के निधन की खबर सभी के लिए अविश्वसनीय है.

2020 से सबकी नाराजगी
इरफान खान, ऋषि कपूर, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और अब सरोज खान… 2020 में इन सभी के निधन से लोग हतप्रभ और शोक में हैं.

सरोज खान ने 'तेजाब', 'खलनायक', 'मिस्टर इंडिया', 'चालबाज', 'नगीना', 'चांदनी', 'हम दिल दे चुके सनम',  'देवदास' जैसी कई हिट फिल्मों के गानों को कोरियोग्राफ किया था. उन्होंने आखिरी गाना फिल्म 'कलंक' के लिए 'तबाह हो गए' को कोरियोग्राफ किया था. इस गाने में माधुरी दीक्षित डांस करती नजर आई थीं.

Tags:
सरोज खानsaroj Khanसरोज खान का निधनSaroj Khan dies
