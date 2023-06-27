Sofia Ansari भूल गई नहाते वक्त कैमरा बंद करना, भीगे बदन में हुस्न का ढ़ाया कहर
Sofia Ansari भूल गई नहाते वक्त कैमरा बंद करना, भीगे बदन में हुस्न का ढ़ाया कहर

सोफिया ने नहाते वक्त ऐसा वीडियो बनाया जो इंटरनेट कि दुनिया में बवाल मचा रहा है. देखें वीडियो

Written By  Misha Singh|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 07:15 PM IST

Sofia Ansari: सोशल मीडिया सेंसेशन सोफिया अंसारी (Sofia Ansari) इंटरनेट पर वो नाम हैं जो इस वक्त हर किसी के जुबान पर चढ़ गया है. हसीना के हुस्न के जलवे पूरे देश में फैले हुए है. लोग उनकी तस्वीरों का सोशल मीडिया पर दिल थाम कर इंतजार करते हैं. सोफिया अपनी बोल्ड और ग्लैमरस तस्वीरों के लिए जानी जाती हैं. वो अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ ऐसा शेयर कर देती हैं कि लोग उनके दीवाने बन जाते हैं. एक बार फिर सोफिया ने सोशल मीडिया पर कोहराम मचा दिया है. हसीना ने बारिश में नहाते हुए अपना बोल्ड वीडियो इंटरनेट पर शेयर किया है जिसे देखकर लोग हैरान रह गए है. 

