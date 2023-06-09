Bollywood Actress: इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ 13 साल की उम्र में हुआ था गंदा काम! खुद बयां किया अपना दर्द
topStories1hindi1730860
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Bollywood Actress: इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ 13 साल की उम्र में हुआ था गंदा काम! खुद बयां किया अपना दर्द

Sonam Kapoor Sexual Abuse: एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर ने एक पुराने इंटरव्यू में अपना दर्द शेयर करेत हुए कहा था कि 13 साल की उम्र में उनके साथ सेक्शुअल अब्यूज हुआ था...!

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

Trending Photos

Bollywood Actress: इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ 13 साल की उम्र में हुआ था गंदा काम! खुद बयां किया अपना दर्द

Sonam Kapoor Interview: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर ने एक इंटरव्यू में अपने उस जख्म के बारे में बताया था, जिसने उन्हें खूब दर्द दिया था. एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर ने अपने इंटरव्यू में सेक्शुअल अब्यूज पर बात करते हुए कहा था, जब वह केवल 13 साल की थीं तब उनका इस भयानक चीज से सामना हुआ था. सोनम कपूर ने अपना दर्द बयां करते हुए बताया था वह इस घटना से बुरी तरह डर गई थीं. उन्हें लग रहा था शायद उन्होंने कुछ गलत किया है, इसलिए वह इस बारे में किसी से बात भी नहीं कर पाई थीं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी