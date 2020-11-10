झूठ बोलकर संजय लीला भंसाली से मिलने पहुचीं थी Sonam Kapoor, छुपाई थी अपनी पहचान

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) ने सोमवार को बॉलीवुड में 13 साल पूरे कर लिए हैं. उनकी पहली फिल्म 'सांवरिया' इसी दिन 2007 में रिलीज हुई थी. इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करते हुए सोनम ने संजय लीला भंसाली फिल्म के साथ बॉलीवुड में कदम रखने को याद किया, जो रणबीर कपूर की भी पहली बॉलीवुड डेब्यू थी. इस फिल्म को संजय लीला भंसाली ने डायरेक्ट किया था. इस सफर के बारे में बात करते हुए सोनम ने कई राज खोले.
सोनम ने छुपाई थी अपनी पहचान
सोनम कपूर, संजय लीला भंसाली से अपनी पहचान छुपाई थी कि वह बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार अनिक कपूर की बेटी हैं. सोनम कपूर ने ईटीसी बॉलीवुड को दिए इंटरव्यू में कहा, 'पहले दिन मैं उनसे मिलने के लिए उनके (संजय लीला बंसाली) ऑफिस गई थी, मैं एक टेबल पर बैठी थी. वह चर्च से वापस आए और उन्होंने मेरी तरफ देखा और कहा कि आप अभिनय के लिए आए हैं? क्या आप यहां ऑडिशन के लिए हैं? मैंने कहा, नहीं सर, मैं एक सहायक बनने के लिए आई हूं.’ उन्होंने कहा, लेकिन आपको अभिनय करना चाहिए, है न ? मैंने कहा ठीक है.'
13 years ago I debuted with Saawariya. Each and every moment in this industry has been a blessing. The good bad and ugly has all been intensely cinematic. Thank you India and thank you to each and every filmmaker who believed in me. I’ve been blessed to have worked with the best who’ve pushed me to give my best. ( This image is also my first photo shoot ever, shot by the incredible @patrickdemarchelier for @vogueindia . )
घर से झूट बोलकर आई थी एक्ट्रेस
सेनम कपूर ने आगे कहा, 'जब उन्हें पता चला कि मेरे पिता कौन हैं तो वह बहुत परेशान हो गए. उन्होंने पूछा कि क्या आपको अनुमति है ...? मैं उस वक्त 17 साल की थी और बहुत झूट-वूट बोल के (बहुत झूठ बोलने के बाद) मैं वहां गई थी. लेकिन मैंने इसे अपने दम पर हासिल किया.'
सोनम कपूर की मां ने जताया था एतराज
सोनम कपूर ने यह भी खुलासा किया कि उनकी मां सुनीता कपूर ने उन्हें तुरंत मना कर दिया था, जब उन्होंने संजय लीला भंसाली को असिस्ट करने के बारे में पुछा था. जबकि अनिल कपूर को संदेह था क्योंकि वे भंसाली को अच्छी तरह से नहीं जानते थे. सोनम ने आगे कहा कि उन्होंने अपने परिवार को बताया कि वह रणबीर के साथ असिस्ट करेंगी. सोनम और रणबीर ने 2018 में संजू के साथ एक दशक के बाद बड़े पर्दे पर फिर से वापसी की.