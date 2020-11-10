Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
सोनम कपूर

झूठ बोलकर संजय लीला भंसाली से मिलने पहुचीं थी Sonam Kapoor, छुपाई थी अपनी पहचान

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) ने सोमवार को बॉलीवुड में 13 साल पूरे कर लिए हैं. इस सफर के बारे में बात करते हुए सोनम ने कई राज खोले.

झूठ बोलकर संजय लीला भंसाली से मिलने पहुचीं थी Sonam Kapoor, छुपाई थी अपनी पहचान
फोटो साभार: इंस्टाग्राम

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) ने सोमवार को बॉलीवुड में 13 साल पूरे कर लिए हैं. उनकी पहली फिल्म 'सांवरिया' इसी दिन 2007 में रिलीज हुई थी. इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करते हुए सोनम ने संजय लीला भंसाली फिल्म के साथ बॉलीवुड में कदम रखने को याद किया, जो रणबीर कपूर की भी पहली बॉलीवुड डेब्यू थी. इस फिल्म को संजय लीला भंसाली ने डायरेक्ट किया था. इस सफर के बारे में बात करते हुए सोनम ने कई राज खोले.

सोनम ने छुपाई थी अपनी पहचान
सोनम कपूर, संजय लीला भंसाली से अपनी पहचान छुपाई थी कि वह बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार अनिक कपूर की बेटी हैं. सोनम कपूर ने ईटीसी बॉलीवुड को दिए इंटरव्यू में कहा, 'पहले दिन मैं उनसे मिलने के लिए उनके (संजय लीला बंसाली) ऑफिस गई थी, मैं एक टेबल पर बैठी थी. वह चर्च से वापस आए और उन्होंने मेरी तरफ देखा और कहा कि आप अभिनय के लिए आए हैं? क्या आप यहां ऑडिशन के लिए हैं? मैंने कहा, नहीं सर, मैं एक सहायक बनने के लिए आई हूं.’ उन्होंने कहा, लेकिन आपको अभिनय करना चाहिए, है न ? मैंने कहा ठीक है.'

घर से झूट बोलकर आई थी एक्ट्रेस
सेनम कपूर ने आगे कहा, 'जब उन्हें पता चला कि मेरे पिता कौन हैं तो वह बहुत परेशान हो गए. उन्होंने पूछा कि क्या आपको अनुमति है ...? मैं उस वक्त 17 साल की थी और बहुत झूट-वूट बोल के (बहुत झूठ बोलने के बाद) मैं वहां गई थी. लेकिन मैंने इसे अपने दम पर हासिल किया.'

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I have re-entered my teens, you guys! Thirteen years of being on set, playing various characters, sinking my teeth into complex roles, doing press junkets, attending parties, winning awards, working with some of the most prolific people in the industry -- this journey has been one of the most gratifying, fruitful and beautiful ones that I’ve taken. I want to take this moment to thank all my directors, producers, crewmates, colleagues and most of all, my fans, for being as supportive, excited and happy for me. From Saawariya to Blind, over the years, nothing has changed for me. Beyond grateful for this life, opportunity and love! Love you guys! @erosnow @dharmamovies @romppictures @pvrpictures @disneyfilmsindia @sanjayleelabhansali @arbaazkhanofficial @atulkasbekar @foxstarstudios @twinklerkhanna @spe_films @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @hirani.rajkumar #13YearsOfSKA #CelebratingLife #CheersToTheMovies #SonamKapoor #LifeOfAnActor #GetSetShoot #SetLife #Movies #FilmyForLife

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

सोनम कपूर की मां ने जताया था एतराज
सोनम कपूर ने यह भी खुलासा किया कि उनकी मां सुनीता कपूर ने उन्हें तुरंत मना कर दिया था, जब उन्होंने संजय लीला भंसाली को असिस्ट करने के बारे में पुछा था. जबकि अनिल कपूर को संदेह था क्योंकि वे भंसाली को अच्छी तरह से नहीं जानते थे. सोनम ने आगे कहा कि उन्होंने अपने परिवार को बताया कि वह रणबीर के साथ असिस्ट करेंगी. सोनम और रणबीर ने 2018 में संजू के साथ एक दशक के बाद बड़े पर्दे पर फिर से वापसी की.

Tags:
सोनम कपूरSonam KapoorSanjay Leela Bhansali13 years of SaawariyaSonam Kapoor meet sanjay leela bhansali
