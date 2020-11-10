झूठ बोलकर संजय लीला भंसाली से मिलने पहुचीं थी Sonam Kapoor, छुपाई थी अपनी पहचान

13 years ago I debuted with Saawariya. Each and every moment in this industry has been a blessing. The good bad and ugly has all been intensely cinematic. Thank you India and thank you to each and every filmmaker who believed in me. I’ve been blessed to have worked with the best who’ve pushed me to give my best. ( This image is also my first photo shoot ever, shot by the incredible @patrickdemarchelier for @vogueindia . )

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Nov 9, 2020 at 4:26am PST