सोनू निगम ने 46वें जन्मदिन पर पहली किया वर्क आउट, VIDEO में देखिए कैसी हुई हालत!

Can't feed the young one.. That's the Mom's job.. The most famous Marsupials in the world. The Kangaroos are so much fun. They got me out of being under the weather. #perth #cavershamwildlife #lifeofanartiste #travelblogger #godsgrace #simplethings #Kangaroos #familytime #bliss

A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial) on Jul 23, 2019 at 3:36am PDT