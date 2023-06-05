Sulochna Latkar Died: नहीं रही 'बॉलीवुड की प्यारी मां' सुलोचना लाटकर, 94 की उम्र में निधन
Sulochna Latkar Died: नहीं रही 'बॉलीवुड की प्यारी मां' सुलोचना लाटकर, 94 की उम्र में निधन

Sulochna Latkar का निधन हो गया है. वो 94 साल की थीं. इनके निधन से सिनेमाजगत में सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है. हर कोई एक्ट्रेस को नम आंखों से विदाई दे रहा है. पीएम मोदी ने भी एक्ट्रेस के निधन पर शोक जताया और ट्वीट किया.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 06:26 AM IST

Sulochna Latkar Died: नहीं रही 'बॉलीवुड की प्यारी मां' सुलोचना लाटकर, 94 की उम्र में निधन

Sulochna Latkar Died: बॉलीवुड से शॉकिंग खबर है. फिल्मों में मां का किरदार निभाकर लोगों के दिलों में दशकों तक राज करने वाली सुलोचना लाटकर (Sulochna Latkar) का निधन हो गया है. सुलोचना 94 साल की थीं. उम्र के चलते वो कई बीमारियों से जूझ रही थीं. जानकारी के मुताबिक कई बीमारियों की वजह से उन्होंने रविवार को दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया. खबरों की मानें तो एक्ट्रेस का अंतिम संस्कार सोमवार को सुबह दादर में किया जाएगा.

