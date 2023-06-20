मुंबई में पांच मिनट की दूरी पर रहती हैं Dharmendra की दोनों बीवियां, सौतेली मां हेमा से सिर्फ चंद साल छोटे हैं सनी देओल!
मुंबई में पांच मिनट की दूरी पर रहती हैं Dharmendra की दोनों बीवियां, सौतेली मां हेमा से सिर्फ चंद साल छोटे हैं सनी देओल!

Dharmendra Hema Malini Marriage: 1980 में जब धर्मेंद्र ने हेमा से दूसरी शादी की तो सनी की उम्र 23 साल थी. धर्मेंद्र ने भले ही हेमा से दूसरी शादी कर ली लेकिन उन्होंने कभी अपनी पहली पत्नी प्रकाश कौर और चारों बच्चों को नहीं छोड़ा और न प्रकाश कौर को तलाक दिया. 

Dharmendra Family Facts: सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) इन दिनों अपने बेटे करण देओल (Karan Deol) की शादी को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं. इस शादी में बॉलीवुड की कई बड़ी हस्तियों ने शिरकत की लेकिन हेमा मालिनी (Hema Malini) और उनकी बेटियों ईशा और अहाना शादी और रिसेप्शन से नदारद रहीं. सब जानते हैं कि हेमा सनी की सौतेली मां हैं और ईशा और अहाना उनकी सौतेली बहनें. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, सनी ने ईशा और अहाना को खुद न्यौता भेजा था लेकिन वो दोनों नहीं आयीं. 

