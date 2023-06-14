Gadar 2: गदर 2 में ‘क्रश इंडिया’ देख कर सोच में पड़े लोग, जानिए क्या थी पाकिस्तानियों की यह करतूत
Gadar 2: गदर 2 में ‘क्रश इंडिया’ देख कर सोच में पड़े लोग, जानिए क्या थी पाकिस्तानियों की यह करतूत

Gadar 2 Teaser: गदर 2 के टीजर में बहुत बड़ी पाकिस्तानी भीड़ का जुलूस जगह-जगह ‘क्रश इंडिया’ पैंपलेट चिपकाते दिख रहा है. इसके बाद कई लोगों में उत्सुकता है कि कि टीजर में दिखाया गया ‘क्रश इंडिया मूवमेंट’ क्या है. जानिए...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:09 PM IST

Gadar 2 Release Date: अनिल शर्मा की गदर 2 इस साल की बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्मों में से एक है. सनी देओल, अमीषा पटेल और उत्कर्ष शर्मा स्टारर यह फिल्म ऐतिहासिक ब्लॉकबस्टर गदर: एक प्रेम कथा (2001) का सीक्वल है. पिछले शुक्रवार से गदर की री-रिलीज किया गया और बॉक्स ऑफिस पर इसे एक बार फिर से अच्छा रेस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है. इससे गदर 2 की टीम उत्साहित है. दर्शक जिस तरह से गदर से जुड़े हैं, उससे बॉक्सऑफिस को भी उम्मीद है कि यह फिल्म सफलता हासिल कर सकती है. गदर 2 के टीजर ने लोगों में उत्सुकता पैदा की है और इसके ट्रेलर का इंतजार हो रहा है. टीजर में जिस बात ने लोगों का ध्यान खींचा, वह है ‘क्रश इंडिया मूवमेंट’.

