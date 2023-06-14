Amitabh Bachchan Vs Sunny Deol: बच्चन परिवार के हर शख्स से दूर रहते हैं सनी, साथ काम ना करने की खाई है कसम!
topStories1hindi1736721
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Amitabh Bachchan Vs Sunny Deol: बच्चन परिवार के हर शख्स से दूर रहते हैं सनी, साथ काम ना करने की खाई है कसम!

Sunny Never work with Amitabh Bachchan: सिर्फ अमिताभ ही नहीं बल्कि अभिषेक बच्चन और ऐश्वर्या राय के साथ भी सनी ने कभी काम नहीं किया. लेकिन क्यो..? चलिए बताते हैं आपको.

 

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 02:27 AM IST

Trending Photos

Amitabh Bachchan Vs Sunny Deol: बच्चन परिवार के हर शख्स से दूर रहते हैं सनी, साथ काम ना करने की खाई है कसम!

Sunny Deol News: सनी देओल और अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) अपने-अपने जमाने के सुपरस्टार रहे हैं जिन्होंने स्टारडम का दौर देखा और उसे जीया भी. लेकिन ये भी सच है कि इन दोनों सितारों ने महज एक फिल्म को छोड़कर कभी साथ काम नहीं किया और इसके पीछे वजह सनी देओल को माना जाता है. कहा जाता है कि सनी ने ना सिर्फ अमिताभ बल्कि पूरे बच्चन परिवार से ही दूरी बनाकर रखी है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
lifestyle
हफ्ते में 2 बार कच्चे दूध से करें चेहरे की मसाज, 40 की उम्र में 25 की हो जाएगी स्किन
RBI
Inflation की ग्रोथ में आएगी गिरावट, RBI गवर्नर ने सुना दी खुशखबरी
Anil Ambani
Reliance के इस शेयर ने निवेशकों को कर दिया कंगाल, 255 से 15 रुपये पर आया Stock
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Wedding: सामने आई फंक्शन की पहली वीडियो, ऐसा दिखा चाचा बॉबी का अंदाज
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Forbes
Forbes ने जारी की नई लिस्ट, रिलायंस ने हासिल किया नया मुकाम, 8 स्थान ऊपर पहुंची...
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?