Karan Deol Wedding: जल्द ससुर बनने वाले हैं सनी देओल, बेटे करण की शादी की तैयारियां शुरू; दुल्हन की तरह सजा घर Video
Karan Deol की शादी की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है. सोशल मीडिया पर सनी देओल के घर के बाहर का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसे फूलों और लाइट्स से सजाया जा रहा है. ये वीडियो धर्मेंद्र के उस बयान के बाद वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें उन्होंने पोते करण की शादी की खबर पर मुहर लगाई थी.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Karan Deol Wedding: सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) जल्द ही ससुर बनने वाले हैं. उनके बेटे करण देओल (Karan Deol) की शादी की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं और घर को दुल्हन की तरह सजा दिया गया है. सोशल मीडिया पर सनी देओल के घर के बाहर का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें घर को फूलों और लाइट्स से सजाया गया है. खबरों की मानें तो करण देओल 16 से 18 जून के बीच शादी के बंधन में बंधेगे. लिहाजा शादी की तैयारियां जोरों- शोरों से चल रही है. 

