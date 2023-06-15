Adipurush के लक्षमण ने कहा- हमारी औकात नहीं, प्रभास को लेकर कह दी बड़ी बात
Sunny singh: बॉलीवुड एक्टर सनी सिंह (Sunny singh) ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत लव रंजन की मेगा सक्सेसफुल फिल्म प्यार का पंचनामा 2 से की थी. इस फिल्म के बाद  लव रंजन की फिल्म में ही सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी का हिस्सा रहे. ये फिल्म बॉक्सऑफिस पर हिट रही थी. इसके बाद एक्टर की कोई भी फिल्म बॉक्सऑफिस पर कुछ खास कमाल नहीं दिखा पाई. ऐसे में सनी सिंह को उनके करियर की बेस्ट फिल्म मिल गई है. एक्टर के करियर की नई शुरुआत होने वाली है क्योंकि वो प्रभास और कृति सनोन के साथ रामायण की रीटेलिंग, आदिपुरुष में लक्ष्मण की भूमिका में नजर आने वाले हैं. 

