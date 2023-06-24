Bollywood Stories: कभी मुश्किल से होता था दो वक्त का गुजारा, फिर पलटी ऐसी किस्मत, चमका एक्टर का सितारा!
Suresh Oberoi Movies: एक्टर सुरेश ओबरॉय ने अपनी लाइफ में खूब स्ट्रगल देखा है. किसी जमाने में एक्टर के पास दो वक्त की रोटी का मुश्किल से गुजारा होता था. फिर एक फिल्म ने ऐसी किस्मत पलटी कि आज एक्टर करोड़ों के मालिक हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 01:51 PM IST

Suresh Oberoi Struggle Story: 80 के दशक में कभी विलेन तो कभी सपोर्टिंग किरदार निभाकर फिल्मी दुनिया में पहचान बनाने वाले एक्टर सुरेश ओबरॉय (Suresh Oberoi) ने अपनी लाइफ में एक समय पर खूब स्ट्रगल देखा है. सुरेश ओबरॉय भले ही आज करोड़ों के मालिक हैं लेकिन एक समय पर एक्टर को दाल-चावल भी खाने को नहीं मिलता था, कभी रोटी-चीनी तो कभी भूखे रहकर भी सुरेश ओबरॉय ने दिन काटे हैं. सुरेश ओबरॉय (Suresh Oberoi Movies) ने एक इंटरव्यू में बताया था कि उनका जन्म क्वेटा में हुआ था जो अब पाकिस्तान का हिस्सा है, फिर पार्टिशन के टाइम वह और उनका परिवार भारत आए थे. उस दौरान रिफ्यूजी कैंप में उन्होंने बहुत बुरा वक्त देखा है. 

