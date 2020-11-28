Sushant case पर फिर बोले Shekhar Suman, ट्विटर पर जताई ऐसी आशंका

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड अभिनेता शेखर सुमन (Shekhar Suman) को लगता है कि सीबीआई, एनसीबी और ईडी जैसी जांच एजेंसियां अपर्याप्त सबूतों के कारण सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) की मौत के मामले में बेबस हैं. जांच की वर्तमान स्थिति के बारे में अपनी राय शेयर करते हुए शेखर ने ट्वीट किया, 'मुझे लगता है कि सुशांत के मामले में CBI, NCB और ED के तीनों विभागों ने पूछताछ, जांच और गिरफ्तारी करके एक अच्छा काम किया है, लेकिन मुझे लगता है कि अपर्याप्त सबूत के कारण वे असहाय हैं. इसलिए हमें बस इंतजार करना होगा और देखना होगा कि क्या वे लकी साबित होते हैं.'

I think in Sushant's case all the three depts of CBI,NCB and ED have done a fair job of interrogation,investigation and arrest but I guess because of the lack of any evidence they are https://t.co/0dZxASZ3IW we have to just wait and see if they get lucky. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 27, 2020

हाल ही में अभिनेता शेखर सुमन ने सवाल किया कि दिवंगत अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के संबंध में केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (CBI) का अभी तक अपडेट क्यों नहीं आया है.

#SSRCulpritsRoamingFree ..smthg ought to be done asap.we have to raise our voices more strongly and determinedly. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 23, 2020

शेखर ने ट्वीट किया, 'काफी समय बीत गया है, लेकिन सीबीआई ने सुशांत सिंह के मामले में अभी कोई निर्णायक सबूत पेश नहीं किया है. अधिकारियों को अपडेट करने की परवाह करनी चाहिए. कुछ समय के लिए चुप्पी का मतलब यह नहीं है कि हमने इसे छोड़ दिया है या इसके बारे में भूल गए हैं.'

It's been so long the CBI has not come up with any conclusive evidence or inference regarding Sushant Singh's case.Will the authorities plz care to update us.Silence for a while doesn't mean we have given up or forgotten about it. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 21, 2020

सुशांत इस साल 14 जून को अपने मुंबई स्थित फ्लैट में मृत पाए गए थे.

