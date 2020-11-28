English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushant case पर फिर बोले Shekhar Suman, ट्विटर पर जताई ऐसी आशंका

हाल ही में अभिनेता शेखर सुमन ने सवाल किया कि दिवंगत अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के संबंध में केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) का अभी तक अपडेट क्यों नहीं आया है.

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड अभिनेता शेखर सुमन (Shekhar Suman) को लगता है कि सीबीआई, एनसीबी और ईडी जैसी जांच एजेंसियां अपर्याप्त सबूतों के कारण सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) की मौत के मामले में बेबस हैं. जांच की वर्तमान स्थिति के बारे में अपनी राय शेयर करते हुए शेखर ने ट्वीट किया, 'मुझे लगता है कि सुशांत के मामले में CBI, NCB और ED के तीनों विभागों ने पूछताछ, जांच और गिरफ्तारी करके एक अच्छा काम किया है, लेकिन मुझे लगता है कि अपर्याप्त सबूत के कारण वे असहाय हैं. इसलिए हमें बस इंतजार करना होगा और देखना होगा कि क्या वे लकी साबित होते हैं.'

शेखर ने ट्वीट किया, 'काफी समय बीत गया है, लेकिन सीबीआई ने सुशांत सिंह के मामले में अभी कोई निर्णायक सबूत पेश नहीं किया है. अधिकारियों को अपडेट करने की परवाह करनी चाहिए. कुछ समय के लिए चुप्पी का मतलब यह नहीं है कि हमने इसे छोड़ दिया है या इसके बारे में भूल गए हैं.'

सुशांत इस साल 14 जून को अपने मुंबई स्थित फ्लैट में मृत पाए गए थे.

