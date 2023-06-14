Sushant Singh Rajput: 3 साल पहले आज ही के दिन पंखे से लटकी मिली थी सुशांत की बॉडी, रहस्यमय मौत और अधूरी रह गई कई ख्वाहिशें
topStories1hindi1737055
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Sushant Singh Rajput: 3 साल पहले आज ही के दिन पंखे से लटकी मिली थी सुशांत की बॉडी, रहस्यमय मौत और अधूरी रह गई कई ख्वाहिशें

Sushant Singh Rajput की मौत को 3 साल हो चुके हैं. इन 3 सालों में सुशांत की मौत की गुत्थी अभी भी सुलझ नहीं पाई है और उनकी मौत का राज अभी भी राज बना हुआ है. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है सुशांत अपनी लाइफ में 50 सपनों को पूरा करना चाहते थे. एक बार तो एक्टर ने अपने सपनों की लिस्ट सोशल मीडिया पर भी शेयर भी की थी.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sushant Singh Rajput: 3 साल पहले आज ही के दिन पंखे से लटकी मिली थी सुशांत की बॉडी, रहस्यमय मौत और अधूरी रह गई कई ख्वाहिशें

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary) को दुनिया से गए हुए 3 साल बीत गए हैं. लेकिन उनके फैंस अभी भी न्याय का इंतजार कर रहे हैं. मौत के तीन साल बाद अभी भी उनके मौत का राज एक राज ही बना हुआ है. किसी को समझ में नहीं आ रहा कि ये एक प्लान्ड मर्डर था या फिर सुसाइड. सुशांत की बॉडी उनके कमरे में 14 जून, 2020 पंखे से लटकी मिली थी. शरीर पर कई निशान मिले जो मर्डर की तरफ इशारा कर रहे थे. फिलहाल ये अनसुलझा केस कई सवालों के घेरे में है. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है सुशांत की मौत के साथ उनकी कई ख्वाहिशें भी अधूरी रह गई. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा