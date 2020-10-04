कंगना का महेश भट्ट पर हमला, सोनी राजदान ने दिया जवाब

नई दिल्लीः सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Case) की मौत को लेकर एम्स की रिपोर्ट आई है जिसमें अभिनेता के फांसी लगाने का जिक्र है. इस रिपोर्ट के आने के बाद एक फिर कंगना रनौत (Kangana Tweet) ने मामले पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया जाहिर की है. कंगना के ट्वीट को लेकर बॉलीवुड डायरेक्टर और प्रोड्यूसर महेश भट्ट की पत्नी एक्ट्रेस सोनी रजदान ने रियक्शन दिया है. सोनी ने ट्वीट में बिना कंगना का नाम लिए उन्हें लेकर पोस्ट लिखा है.

सोनी ने ट्वीट में लिखा, जो भी ये कह रहा है कि कोई शख्स उठते ही सुसाइड का फैसला नहीं कर लेता है. मैं इस बात से सहमत हूं. ऐसा कोई नहीं करता है. यही तो पूरा मुद्दा है. वे लंबे समय तक पीड़ित रहते हैं, काफी तकलीफ झेल चुके होते हैं, उसके बाद ही ऐसा कोई कदम उठाते हैं.

Young and extraordinary individuals don’t just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 3, 2020

For those saying that ‘people don’t suddenly wake up one morning and kill themselves’ ... No they don’t. And that is the whole point. They suffer for many years and struggle long and hard before sometimes sadly just needing to opt for an out. — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) October 3, 2020

सोनी ने एक अन्य ट्वीट भी किया जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा, प्लीज मेंटल हेल्थ को कम ना आंका जाए. इसे एक बीमारी के रूप में समझना जरूरी है. इससे ना दूर भागे और ना ही इलाज करवाने में शर्म दिखाएं. ऐसा कर आपकी जिंदगी बच सकती है.

बता दें कि एम्स रिपोर्ट आने के बाद कंगना ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर पर एक पोस्ट लिखा था. कंगना ने ट्वीट किया. ''यंग और अद्भुत इंसान ऐसे ही एक दिन उठकर अपने आप को मार नहीं देते। सुशांत ने कहा था कि उन्हें परेशान किया था। उन्हें अपनी जान का खतरा था. उन्होंने कहा था फिल्म माफिया ने उन्हें बैन किया था. वह रेप के झूठे आरोप से मानसिक रूप से काफी प्रभावित हुए थे.''

कंगना ने फिर दूसरा ट्वीट में लिखा, ''हमें कुछ सवालों का जवाब चाहिए. पहला कि सुशांत ने बताया कि बड़े प्रोडक्शन हाउस ने उन्हें बैन किया था. हमें जानना है कि वे लोग कौन थे? दूसरा कि मीडिया ने उनके रेपिस्ट होने की झूठी खबर क्यों फैलाई?''

कंगना ने एक सवाल यह भी किया कि महेश भट्ट सुशांत का मनोविश्लेषण क्यों कर रहे थे? कंगना ने सवाल उठाए कि महेश भट्ट, सुशांत का Psychoanalysis कर रहे थे.